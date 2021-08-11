Give Wi-Fi 6 a try for just $65 with Linksys’ AX1800 mesh router up to $85 off (New low)

Woot is currently offering Linksys’ MR7350 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router for $64.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime customers will be charged a $6 shipping fee. Typically found for upwards of $100, though currently listed for $150 via third-party sellers on Amazon, you can save up to 57% today and mark a new all-time low. Packing speeds of up to 1.8Gb/s over 802.11ax internet, this powerful little router works great for everything from 4K streaming to online gaming and more. You’ll get about 1,700-square feet of coverage with this unit alone, but that can easily be increased thanks to the mesh design. You’ll also find Alexa support and four Gigabit Ethernet ports rounding out the notable features here. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,800 Amazon customers. Head below for more options.

As far as Wi-Fi 6 routers go, this is just about the best price we can find. But if you don’t mind kicking it with a basic 802.11ac connection, this popular TP-Link router is only $40 right now. With this one, you’ll garner speeds of up to 1.2Gb/s, and while it doesn’t offer a mesh design, you’ll find four beamforming antennas onboard to boost signal through walls and other obstacles. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 16,000 customers.

But for a more comprehensive Wi-Fi 6 experience, NETGEAR’s Orbi system might be a better bet at $410. You’ll get up to 5,000-square feet of coverage here, which is plenty for most folks, and speeds up to 4.2Gb/s over Wi-Fi 6. While it’s not quite the same budget buy as our lead deal, you’ll be walking away with way faster internet and a DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem to boot.

Powered by intelligent mesh technology

Coverage up to 1500 square feet and supports 20plus devices

Dynamically maximizes Wi-Fi speed and eliminates dead zones in your home

Future-proof and easily expandable, simply add Linksys Mesh products to expand coverage throughout your home

Sets up in minutes with the easy to use Linksys App

With Alexa, easily manage Wi-Fi access for devices and individuals in your home

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!