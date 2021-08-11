NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 and DOCSIS 3.1 hybrid system falls to low of $410 (Save $90)

Amazon offers the NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 System with DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modem for $409.91 shipped. Typically fetching $500 these days, today’s offer is well under our previous mention and marking a new all-time low at $90 off. The latest addition to NETGEAR’s arsenal of home networking solutions arrives as a 2-in-1 system capable of providing Wi-Fi 6 coverage alongside ditching the monthly modem rental fees from your ISP. On top of its 4.2Gb/s speeds, this hybrid delivers 5,000-square feet of coverage alongside DOCSIS 3.1 support for Comcast and other providers. Though it’s a good idea to check with your service provider to confirm compatibility. Over 515 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating and you can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

For those who are actually quite happy with their current Wi-Fi setup, but don’t want to keep paying the ISP each month for those rental modems will want to check out NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.1 CM1000 instead. Delivering support for Gigabit Internet speeds, this modem will grant you independence from Comcast and other providers at $148. Just don’t expect it to upgrade your setup to Wi-Fi 6 like you’ll find on the lead package.

We’re also still tracking a series of notable price cuts over in our networking guide, including Google’s Nest Wifi Router system at $260. Or go with some of the latest offerings from TP-Link, with a collection of discounted Wi-Fi 6 routers and mesh systems from $80.

NETGEAR Orbi Wi-Fi 6 Router features:

Built with the latest and fastest WiFi 6 technology, the NETGEAR Orbi whole home WiFi system comes with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem and provides a robust smart home experience. Enjoy WiFi coverage and connection capacity beyond belief with the perk of automatic firmware updates and save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees.

