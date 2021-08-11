Lululemon ‘Feel’ line drops in time for back to school with pricing from $14

The new Lululemon Feel collection just debuted with styles for men and women. There are over 100 new items that include material designed to help you feel charged. Whether you’re on your next Peloton ride, run, yoga session, or Orangetheory class, be sure to check out these great new arrivals. Better yet, Lululemon offers free shipping on all orders, and pricing in this new collection starts at $14. We round up our top picks from the Lululemon Feel collection below.

Lululemon Feel menswear

One of the most notable items from this collection is T.H.E Shorts with the 9-inch hemline that come in an array of color options. These shorts can be worn casually or for workouts. A standout feature is how breathable the shorts are. With over 450 reviews already, they’re rated 4.1/5 stars.

Pair these shorts with the Metal Vent Tech Short-Sleeve T-Shirt from the new collection. This T-shirt was designed with a barely there feel and is vented to keep you from overheating. It’s also nice for layering and comes in an array of fun color options. It’s priced at $78. I personally own this in the women’s style and it has lasted me years.

Women’s new apparel

For women, one of our top picks is the Wunder Train High-Rise Tights. Lululemon says that these leggings are “highly breathable and quickly wick sweat so you feel less sweaty during (and after) your workout.” These tights come in several fun prints to arrive into fall and also feature matching sports bras as well.

Head back to school in style with the Back in Action Long-Sleeve Shirt that can transition seamlessly from workouts to everyday events. It can be paired with almost any bottoms and comes in several color styles. I like that the back has flattering details as well as a logo at the neck.

