Wuben’s 1,200-lumen rechargeable LED flashlight has four brightness settings at $18

Sinofire US (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Wuben L50 1,200-lumen Rechargeable LED Flashlight for $17.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code 725MK8CY at checkout to redeem the discounted price. Down from $30, you’re saving $12 here at one of the best prices we’ve tracked this year. This flashlight includes an 18650 rechargeable battery in the package so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. With four brightness settings ranging from 1,200-lumens to 400, 75, and 5, there’s bound to be a setting for whatever you need at the time. There’s also an emergency SOS mode that’s 200-lumens, bright enough to easily be seen from a good distance away. The battery can last around 90 minutes at 1,200-lumens and 143 hours at 5 lumens. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

However, for a more and budget-friendly flashlight, the OLIGHT I3E EOS is a great option. When it comes to flashlights, this one is my personal choice to keep with me everywhere I go. It’s powered by a single AAA, and lasts quite a while before it’s time to change the battery. I’ve had mine since November 2019 and use it all the time, and I’ve only had to change it three times. Plus, at just $10 Prime shipped, the I3E EOS is perfect for those on a tighter budget.

If you’re always losing parts of your EDC gear, then why not attach an AirTag to it? Right now you can get a 4-pack of AirTag holders at just $1.50 each. Sure, you need to supply the AirTag still, but these colorful holders are a great way to attach them to anything in your EDC kit.

More on the Wuben LED Flashlight:

SUPER BRIGHT & PORTABLE: WUBEN L50 is an EDC flashlight which utilizes a high-efficiency OSRAM P9 LED, max output is up to 1200 lumens, and max beam distance is up to 200 meters (656 ft). It’s so powerful but small and portable to carry. The size is 5.46in x 1.02in (L x D) and it only weighs 138g (4.87oz) with battery.

5 LIGHTING MODES & MODE MEMORY FUNCTION: WUBEN L50 has 4 basic modes: High/1200LM, Mid/400LM, Low/75LM, Eco/5LM; and 1 mode for emergency: SOS/200LM. There is mode memory function for the 4 basic modes. Every time it will be turned on the mode which it’s turned off last time.

