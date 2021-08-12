Score two Aduro U-Rise XL Adjustable Metal Tablet/iPad Stands for $16 (Reg. $32) + more

Today only, Woot is offering a series of notable deals on Aduro MacBook and tablet stands from $15. You can score the 2-pack of Aduro U-Rise XL Adjustable Aluminum Tablet Stands for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. These highly-rated stands sells for $16 a pop at Amazon currently and have never dropped below $10 each, netting you 50% in savings over the next best price. Today’s 2-pack offer at $8 each is matching our previous mention and still one of the best we have tracked. You’re looking at “high-quality aluminum alloy” construction with a stable, “wobble-free” design alongside rubber non-slip pads to protect your precious iPad and the table it rests on. A fully-collapsible design is joined by features like the rotatable 270-degree neck and compatibility with essentially any tablet or smart device measuring “4 to 12 inches.” Rated 4+ stars from hundreds and ships with a 1-year warranty from Aduro. More deals and details below.

At $8 each, today’s deal is already under the $10 to $13 Amazon Basics model. But it might be worth considering this $4 MoKo Phone/Tablet Stand. It’s not quite as premium looking, nor will it raise your device off the table top as high, but it is a very highly-rated option that comes in at half the price of today’s lead deal.

Head over to Woot for a closer look at the rest of today’s Aduro MacBook, iPad/tablet stands for deals starting from $15. You’ll find gooseneck options laptop risers, and headrest mounts, among others.

Just be sure to dive into our latest Nulaxy stand roundup where you’ll find plenty of options for your Apple and Android gear starting from $6 including some of the brand’s alumium ergonomic MacBook stands and more.

More on the Aduro U-Rise XL Aluminum Tablet Stand:

Our Desk iPad Stand Holder is made of high-quality aluminum alloy with a nice finish. It’s stable, doesn’t wobble, and has rubber non-slip pads that protect the surface of your phone case and desk from scratches

This iPad mount is fully collapsible, it can be easily adjusted to the ideal position, free your hands, which is the ideal iPad accessories perfect for watching videos, viewing recipes, and much more

Well-designed with a reserved charging port that lets you charge your phone or tablet when using this stand. This iPad holder for desk has a 270° rotatable neck and base gives a better viewing

