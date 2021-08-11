Save up to 33% on Nulaxy aluminum MacBook, iPad, and iPhone stands from $6

Nulaxy’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its aluminum MacBook, iPad, and iPhone stands. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Nulaxy Alumium Ergonomic MacBook Stand for $50.99. Normally fetching $60, you’re looking at one of the first overall discount with $9 in savings alongside a match of the all-time low set only once before. Sporting a unique height-adjustable design, this Nulaxy stand elevates your MacBook up to 21-inches off your desk. Ideal for helping alleviate neck strain or converting your desk setup into more of a standing workstation. Over 3,500 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more from $6.

Nulaxy alumium stand discounts:

If you’d prefer to clear off some desk space, going with a vertical MacBook stand will help offer a more streamlined setup. Notably, we’re still tracking a pair of discounts on these highly-rated aluminum docks, which are 20% off right now. Delivering two different form-factors, pricing starts at $18 alongside everything else in our Mac accessories guide this week.

Nulaxy Alumium Ergonomic MacBook Stand features:

This laptop stand can raise your laptop screen height flexibly from 1.18″ to 21″, which ensures you a comfortable position no matter sitting down or standing up, bringing the laptop screen up to eye-level, improves your body posture and helps to relieve neck, back pain and eye strain. Adjustable height and tilt so you can angle the laptop for maximum visual comfort, great for desk set up.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!