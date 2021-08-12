Amazon’s $20 prev-gen. Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote is a budget home theater upgrade

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members are charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. For comparison, this model originally retailed for $40, and you’d pay as much for the latest version at Amazon right now. If your home theater is still lacking on its streaming abilities, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is a great upgrade. There’s an included Alexa Voice Remote here, which not only has dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, but also a microphone built-in so you can browse for movies and shows with simple voice commands. Of course, there’s also the ability to watch Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+, and much more here. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 460,000 happy customers. Head below for more.

When it comes to streaming media players, today’s deal is about as good as it gets. For comparison, then Roku Express is available for $25 at Amazon. Similar to today’s lead deal, it offers HD playback of your favorite shows. Though it’s $5 more, you’ll also lose out on the built-in voice remote, which could be useful in your setup. This just goes to show how great of a value you get with the Fire TV Stick, and why you should add one to your home theater.

Don’t forget that right now Amazon is also offering six months of Disney+ when you sign-up for a month of Music Unlimited streaming from $8. Whether you’re interested in catching up on What If…? or just watching Star Wars and The Simpsons, Disney+ is a must-have streaming service for all, especially with such a great deal like this.

More on the Amazon Fire TV Stick:

Use the dedicated power, volume, and mute buttons to control your TV, soundbar, and receiver.

Watch favorites from Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO, and more. Stream for free with Pluto, IMDB TV, and more.

Experience tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills, plus browse millions of websites using Firefox or Silk.

Alexa on Fire TV provides the most comprehensive voice experience of any streaming media player.

