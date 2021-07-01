Bundle Amazon Music with 6-months of Disney+ from just $8

Amazon is offering a bundle that includes 1-month of its Music Streaming Service with 6-months of Disney+ for $7.99 if you’re a Prime member or $9.99 otherwise. While you’ll have to pay for the first month of Amazon Music, you’re getting six months of Disney+ for free here. That’s up to $46 in value, and since there’s no free trial of Disney’s streaming service outside of Verizon’s promo, this is a great way to get a few months of content without dropping a ton of cash. Whether you’re interested in watching Loki, The Simpsons, Star Wars, or the upcoming Black Widow movie later this month (though an additional fee is required for this specific title), Disney+ is a fantastic service. Learn more about Disney+ in our announcement coverage.

Use just a fraction of your savings from not having to subscribe to Disney+ to pick up the Roku Express 4K+. While it takes two to four weeks to ship, it’s just $30 and has the ability to play 4K HDR Disney+, which is a great way to watch Loki and other modern titles. Of course, you could instead opt for the Fire TV Lite at $30 instead of the Roku Express 4K+ if you’re in a rush. You’ll notably lose out on 4K HDR playback, but it’s in stock at Amazon and ready to ship right now, and there’s something to be said about that.

Don’t forget to check out the latest TV deals that we found earlier today with up to $1,300 off. There’s quite a few options to choose from, so you’ll want to give our roundup a look to see if there’s a TV on sale for you.

Terms & Conditions:

This offer of 6 months of Disney+ on us for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers and 3 months of Disney+ on us for current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers is a limited time offer available with eligible Amazon Music Unlimited plans. Current subscribers to Disney+ are not eligible. Must be 18 or older to subscribe. Use of Disney+ is subject to the Disney+ Subscriber Agreement and Privacy Policy. Your Disney+ promotional subscription will remain active for the duration of the offer unless your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription is cancelled during the promotional period. After the applicable promotional period, your Disney+ subscription will automatically renew at the then current monthly retail price for Disney+ until cancelled. Amazon Music Unlimited can be cancelled at any time by visiting Amazon Music settings. Disney+ can be cancelled at any time by going to https://www.disneyplus.com/account. Your Amazon Music Unlimited subscription AND Disney+ subscription must be cancelled separately and canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer. Digital content and services may only be available to customers located in the U.S. and are subject to the terms and conditions of Amazon.com Services LLC. Offer limited to one per customer and account in the U.S. & Canada only. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is nontransferable and may not be resold. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!