Beat the heat with Coleman’s family-sized 100-quart ice chest at new low of $81.50

Amazon is offering the Coleman 100-quart Wheeled Ice Chest for $81.39 shipped. Typically going for about $100, that marks a solid 19% in savings and the first notable discount that we’ve tracked. This gargantuan cooler is perfect for taking on hot summer afternoons or even weekend camping trips. It features 5-day ice retention even in 90-degree weather, with a massive 160-can capacity that’s sure to keep your drinks, snacks, and other necessities frosty and refreshing. Take a load off on the “have-a-seat” lid which can hold up to 250-pounds with four built-in cupholders. And went the day is done, you’ll find durable 6-inch wheels on the end to make transport a breeze. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 500 customers. See more below.

Don’t quite need all that storage space? This 48-quart cooler from Coleman is only $36. The smaller design means it can keep your drinks cold for up to 3-days at a time, with a sizeable 63-can capacity and leakproof interior, so you don’t have to worry about anything melting in your backseat. Over 7,600 customers have left it with an average 4.6/5 star rating.

How about some non-beverage storage to boot? Well, these 3-tier metal rolling carts aren’t just stylish, they also make great bedroom, bathroom, or office caddies for $25.50 shipped on Amazon. And like our cooler, they’ve also got wheels on the bottom to make traveling from one room to another a cinch. Head over to our home goods guide for even more ways to keep your home tidy and looking fresh.

Coleman 100-quart ice chest features:

  • FULLY INSULATED: Lid and body Keeps the Ice up to 5 days in temperatures as high as 90°F
  • FOR THE LONG HAUL: Heavy-duty 6-inch wheels and durable tow & swing-up handles designed for easy transport
  • Have-A-Seat LID: Closed lid supports up to 250 lbs.
  • STAIN-RESISTANT LINER: For easy cleanup; leakproof channel drain plug
  • LARGE CAPACITY: Holds up to 160 cans
  • LEAKPROOF: Channel drain plug

