Create some stylish storage with this 3-tier metal rolling cart at $25.50 (All-time low, Reg. $30)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback from 133,000+) via Amazon is offering its 3-Tier Rolling Cart in Black or Mint Green for $25.49 shipped. That’s 15% off the typical rate and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This 3-tier cart is comprised of steel and is easy to move around thanks to four caster wheels along the bottom. It’s a great way to move gear from one place to another or to simply create some stylish storage. This offering features a tasteful design that will look great in just about any space. Measurements span 16.3 by 12.1 by 31.1 inches and the cart weighs in at just 9 pounds. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If a skinnier solution won’t bother you, consider SONGMICS’ 4-Tier Slide Out Storage Cart at $23 instead (clip the on-page 10% off coupon). You’ll spend a few dollars less and end up getting one extra additional shelf. That being said, the overall storage space is probably a bit less. Well over 1,350 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also benefit from grabbing this sofa for just $124.50 shipped. And the deals don’t stop there, you can grab a highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container set at under $34, this dish rack for $18, and Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat from $13.

SONGMICS 3-Tier Rolling Cart features:

  • From Crammed to Spacious: Is your pantry bursting at the seams? Or does the lack of space get in the way of your cooking inspiration? Try out this SONGMICS 3-tier rolling cart! It allows you to fully utilize your vertical space, saving room for meal prep
  • Rolling With Ease: Admittedly, we’re on a roll pursuing an easier lifestyle, and this storage cart brings that even closer: its 4 heavy-duty casters (2 lockable) and 2 metal handles help you slide it with little effort to any place, even when fully loaded
  • Worth Relying On: Think of this utility cart as a sidekick that you can rely on, because it has the strength: 3 wire baskets get robust support from steel-made tubes; each of them holds up to 22 lb, which ensures you a durable, long-lasting companion

