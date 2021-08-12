Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles from $13

Amazon is offering Contigo’s Luxe Stainless Steel 18-ounce Tumbler for $13.93 Prime shipped. Normally fetching around $31, though marked down to $24, today’s massive 55% discount marks a new Amazon all-time low. This stainless steel tumbler features double vacuum wall insulation to keep your drinks cold for up to 14 hours. Spill-proof to the core, the included straw is equipped with an inner valve to prevent any liquid from coming out even if the tumbler is tipped over. Each part of Contigo’s Luxe tumbler is dishwasher safe too, so you can always have it on hand to help you beat the heat this summer or keep your coffee hot and fresh all morning long. Over 2,400 customers have left it with an average of 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more options.

More water bottle/tumbler deals:

Speaking of coffee, did you see the killer 25% savings we’re tracking on SF Bay’s compostable coffee pods? Everything from pure, smooth Kona coffee to SF Bay’s popular 120-count variety pack is on sale from $13.50, so you can stock up on your morning joe at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. There’s a huge variety available right now, so once you’re done there, be sure to check out the rest of our favorite home and kitchen deals in our home goods guide.

Contigo Luxe tumbler features:

  • Seal it in: insulated tumbler with fully sealed lid and straw for mess free drinking on the go
  • No spills: straw has an inner valve to ensure liquids won’t spill even if tumbler is accidentally Tipped or dropped
  • For the long Haul: double wall vacuum insulation keeps drinks cold up to 14 hours
  • Squeaky clean: lid comes off and straw twists apart for thorough cleaning
  • Easy cleanup: body, lid, and straw are top-rack dishwasher safe

