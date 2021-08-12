Go green with 25% off SF Bay compostable coffee pods from $13.50

Amazon is currently offering some huge savings on its selection of SF Bay Compostable Coffee Pods starting from $13.50 Prime shipped. Just clip the on-page Subscribe & Save coupon to take 25% off any of these eco-friendly blends, (and be sure to cancel after your first order to prevent monthly deliveries.) Our favorite today is the SF Bay 120-count OneCup Variety Pack for $39. Here, you’ll get to try an assortment of blends rather than committing to just one. You’ll find 30 French Roast, Fog Chaser, Breakfast Blend, and Organic Rainforest Blend pods inside, each of which is compatible with any Keurig 1.0 or 2.0 model. And what’s more is that these pods are totally compostable, using considerably less plastic to begin with. So once you’re done with them, you can turn the whole thing into food for your garden, virtually eliminating any waste. Over 13,000 happy customers have left it an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Even more SF Bay coffee deals:

Once you’ve got your morning joe settled, you can keep all your other drinks and snacks fresh in Coleman’s 100-quart ice chest. Perfect for ball games, camping trips, and the like, this family-sized chest can keep ice cold up to 5-days in blazing 90-degree weather. You can find even more deals like this tucked away in our home goods guide, so take a look if you’re on the prowl for all things cooking, cleaning, and more.

More on the SF Bay OneCup variety pack:

This SF Bay OneCup variety pack features 4 of our most popular coffee blends: French Roast, Fog Chaser, Organic Rainforest Blend & Breakfast Blend. Designed for use with K cup style single serve brewers including Keurig 2.0. SF Bay Coffee is not affiliated with Keurig Green Mountain. OneCup pods, including the outer bag and one-way coffee valve, are made from plant-based materials and are certified fully commercially compostable by BPI.

