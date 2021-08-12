Just $55 scores you this 200-inch 1080p portable projector at a new all-time low (Save 50%), more

HiFun (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Portable Projector for $54.99 after you apply code C2DCU6NA at checkout. That code will slash the price by 50%, marking a new all-time low and the largest discount we’ve ever tracked. This 5,500-lumen projector is ready to upgrade your family movie nights with up to 200-inches of 1080p quality picture, dwarfing even the largest commercial TVs. There’s a wide variety of connection options from USB to HDMI onboard as well, including support for both iOS and Android screen mirroring. Plus, you’ll garner a 60-day money-back warranty, 3-years of repairs, and a lifetime of technical support here as well. Over 1,500 customers have left it with a 4.5/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

If a smaller screen isn’t a dealbreaker, you can save even more by opting for this ELEPHAS Mini Projector down to $42.49. Recently going for $60, this 29% savings marks the best price we’ve ever tracked on this model. As mentioned above, you’ll only get up to 100-inches with a max 1080p quality here, but that’s still more than plenty for enjoying movies, games, and the like. Plus, the compact design is super portable, so you can enjoy movie night under the stars or just about anywhere. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 900 customers.

Keep the home theater savings rolling with Monoprice’s 5.1-Channel speaker set at low of $73. With it, you’ll get four satellite speakers and an 8-inch subwoofer as well as the central unit. This is one of the best deals we’ve found as of late to help upgrade your home sound system, but you can peruse our home theater guide for all the latest.

COOAU portable projector features:

COOAU A4300 home theater projector is equipped with the high light transmission glass lens that helps reduce reflections and increase light transmission, making the projector easily produce a sharper image. With 1080P resolution, 5500 lumens and 4000:1 contrast, this video projector shows bright screen with fantastic image clarity. Immerse yourself in the movies and fully enjoy the home theater! The projector will release a 45-200 inch display with projection distance 4.6ft-18.7ft. This projector also supports 25% zoom function adjustment. Easily get a suitable image size without changing the projector distance.

