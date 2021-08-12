Monoprice’s 5.1-Ch. Theater Speakers and Subwoofer starts from $73 shipped (Reg. $100+)

Amazon is now offering the Monoprice 5.1-Channel Home Theater Satellite Speakers and Subwoofer for $76.99 shipped. Also matched direct and at Target where RedCard holders can score it for $73.14 shipped. Regularly $100 direct and as much as $110 at Amazon, today’s offer is at least 23% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. A simple and affordable way to bring a true 5.1 system into the living room, a spare room, or up at the lake house, it includes four satellite speakers, a center channel array, and an 8-inch powered subwoofer for room-shaking bass. Features include spring-loaded connectors, C-brackets for optional mounting, and more. “The center speaker uses two 3″ shielded midrange cones, while the satellites employ one 3″ cone and a 1/2″ dome tweeter.” Rated 4+ stars from over 730 Amazon customers. More details below.

When it comes to 5.1 system from a brand you can trust like today’s lead deal, it really doesn’t get much more affordable than this. You will find a host of smaller brand sound bars on Amazon in the $50 to $60 range that will upgrade your built-in speakers but you’ll be hard-pressed to find something as robust as today’s Monoprice option for less.

But if you’re in the market for a new 4K TV for your entertainment center, you’ll definitely want to check out today’s deal on Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame and our previous roundup filled with huge price drops on LG OLEDs and Samsung models. We also just spotted Amazon’s previous-generation Fire TV Stick at $20 to sit alongside this ongoing offer on the 4K model at $40. Hit up our home theater guide for even more.

More on the Monoprice 5.1 Home Theater System:

Surround yourself in high-fidelity with the Monoprice 5.1-channel Home Theater Speaker System!

This speaker system features four satellite speakers and a center channel speaker for the mid- and high-range audio signals, plus an 8″ powered subwoofer to handle the low frequencies. All the speakers come with an attractive black finish and convenient spring-loaded signal connectors.

The center speakers use two 3″ shielded mid-range cones, while the satellites employ one 3″ cone and a 1/2″ dome tweeter. However, don’t let the small size fool you! These 8 ohm speakers will handle up to 125 watts of power from your home theater receiver at frequencies from 150 Hz to 20 kHz.

