ecobee HomeKit smart thermostats deliver Siri-enabled climate control from $130 (Refurb)

-
Smart Homeecobee
Save 24% From $130

ecobee is offering its HomeKit-enabled SmartThermostat for $199.99 shipped in certified refurbished condition. Typically fetching $249 in new condition, you’re looking at the best price in months on any condition with today’s offer coming within $1 of our previous mention. This is also one of the first times that ecobee has offered a refurbished model direct from its storefront. Integrating with the rest of your HomeKit setup, ecobee’s SmartThermostat brings temperature control to Siri alongside built-in access to Alexa. It sports a touchscreen display for manually adjusting settings, and there’s also a bundled temperature sensor for getting local readings and setting automations to tackle the remaining summer heat. It was also just announced that the SmartThermostat will be receiving onboard Siri support. A 3-year warranty completes the package. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 5,800 customers and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also on sale today, ecobee is also discounting its ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat to $129.99 in certified refurbished condition. Down from its $169 going rate, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the best price of the year. There’s a similar touchscreen design to the lead deal, but without built-in access to Alexa and the bundled sensor. Over 6,300 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating.

Then after the automated climate control has been taken care of, go shop all of the discounts in Nanoleaf’s Hot Gamer Summer Sale. With a series of markdowns on its popular collection of HomeKit-enabled Shapes lighting kits, you’ll find some of the best prices of the year from $63.

ecobee SmartThermostat features:

The all-new ecobee SmartThermostat with voice control enhances how you experience comfort by working with a state-of-the-art SmartSensor (included) and brings new meaning to having control of your home thanks to Alexa Built-inch Not only will it help you save energy and reduce the cost of heating and cooling your home, it also provides an easy way to have a lasting impact in the fight against climate change.

