Monoprice’s Select Mini V2 3D Printer is ready to print out of the box at 2021 low of $160

Amazon is offering the Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D Printer for $159.99 shipped. Normally $200 direct from Monoprice, today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked since 2017 in new condition. It supports all filament types, including ABS, PLA, conductive PLA, wood and metal composites, and even dissolvable PLA. With its compact design, you’ll be able to set this 3D printer just about anywhere and start creating. It’s ready to print out of the box, as Monoprice ships it fully assembled and factory calibrated. Plus, there’s sample PLA and a microSD card in the box that’s pre-loaded with models so you can print your first creation as soon as you pull it out of the box. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 2,700 happy customers. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings from today’s lead deal to bolster your 3D printing setup. Just $23 on Amazon scores you HATCHBOX PLA 3D Printer Filament in black, which is great for multiple different types of projects. It’s directly compatible with the 3D printer featured above, making it a great addition to your new setup.

Not sure where to get started when it comes to 3D printing? Simon has a handy guide where he shows what software to use, some beginner printing advice, and more. You can see all of Simon’s tips right here, so be sure to give that a look after picking up your new 3D printer in today’s lead deal.

More on the Monoprice Select Mini V2 3D Printer:

Compact Desktop Design: Featuring a small footprint and basic, open frame design, this 3D printer is compact enough for any desk.

Ready to Print: Unlike most other low-cost 3D printers, this printer ships fully assembled and has already been calibrated at the factory. We even include sample PLA filament and a MicroSD card with preinstalled models, so you can start printing right out of the box!

Sample Filament diameter- 1.75mm, Filament size spool/sample- about 10ft. One sample print, Filament Color- natural/clear

