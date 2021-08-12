Two new 38- and 34-inch curved LG UltraWide monitors arrive with 96W USB-C, more

Two new monitors have joined LG’s ever-growing portfolio of tantalizing displays. Both LG UltraWide monitors feature a 21:9 aspect ratio, with one spanning 34 inches and the other delivering 38 inches of screen real estate. USB-C connectivity can also be found across both units with 96W Power Delivery in tow. With 60Hz refresh rates, these clearly target productivity workflows with less of a focus on gaming. Dual 7W speakers with Maxx Audio support are also baked into each display. Continue reading to learn more.

38-inch LG UltraWide QHD+ monitor

Over the last year or so, the desire for one large monitor instead of two standard displays has become increasingly more common. While either of the new LG UltraWide monitors are ready to take on the challenge, its new curved 38-inch display is arguably be the most gratifying solution of the two.

With a QHD+ resolution of 3840 x 1600, this expansive screen places well over 6 million pixels on your desk. There are a plethora of connectivity options like dual HDMI and DisplayPort, but Type-C with 96W Power Delivery easily takes the cake, as it will also leave two usable USB-A 3.0 ports at your disposal.

The new 38-inch LG UltraWide 38WP85C-W monitor is available for order at Amazon right now and is priced at $1,299.99. Listings can also be found at B&H and LG. It remains unclear when shipments will begin going out, but the Amazon listing currently hints at a 1-2 month delay.

34-inch LG UltraWide Ergo QHD+ monitor

With a 34-inch panel, the other new LG UltraWide monitor that’s now available has a slightly smaller form factor than the more expansive solution above. Resolution also takes a slight hit, falling to 3440 x 1440. While these drops will be disappointing, a lower price point of $799.99 may make this a more attainable offering for some.

Since it joins LG’s lineup of Ergo displays, buyers that choose this route will benefit from the inclusion of a versatile stand that can extend, retract, swivel, and tilt. Height is also adjustable, allowing owners to more easily dial in their ideal viewing angle for a more comfortable work experience each day. Like the other display above, 34WP88C-B is also showing a one- to two-month shipping delay at Amazon.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of gamers and ProDisplay XDR owners, it’s hard to imagine very many folks that would not be utterly delighted to get their hands on either one of these new LG UltraWide monitors. Without question, high price points on each will cause many customers to run toward one of the many other UltraWide offerings that clock in at a fraction of the cost.

