Roborock S5 MAX vacuums and mops your home with LiDAR mapping at $379.50 ($170+ off)

The official Roborock Amazon storefront is offering its S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $379.49 shipped. Use code RRS50MAX for the white model and code RRS55MAX for the black. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $550, today’s deals are over $170 in savings and the lowest prices we can find. These high-tech solutions provide modern LiDAR navigation to create detailed maps of your home (up to four levels) and in-turn allow for an entirely customized cleaning experience including no-go zones, no-mop zones, and invisible walls. The 2000Pa of suction power is joined by 180-minute runtime, app and voice control via compatible Alexa devices, and customizable water levels for the mop side of things in each room of your home. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,200 Amazon customers. More details below.

For a far more affordable, albeit not quite as intelligent, robotic vacuuming and mopping solution, check out the ILIFE V3s. This one carries a 4+ star rating from over 15,000 Amazon customers and comes in at just $130 shipped right now. That’s $249 off today’s discounted feature deal and a great way to have a robot take care of the cleaning without breaking the bank.

Speaking of which, this $30 ILIFE price drop was featured in our previous robot vacuum roundup where you’ll find plenty of other options from Anker and more for much less than the high-end Roborock offering above. You’ll find all of those deals starting from $129 right here.

Head over to our home goods guide for the rest of today’s household price drops including furniture, standing desks, air fryers, food storage, and more.

More on the Roborock S5 MAX:

Effective Cleaning Every Time: Precision LiDAR navigation combined with adaptive route algorithms ensure your floor is cleaned thoroughly and efficiently every single time.

Serious Cleaning Power: Maximum suction power of 2000Pa suction easily lifts dirt from floors, and Carpet Boost ensures every carpet gets max power. 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning can cover large homes in one single clean.

Precision Mapping: Save up to 4-levels of maps, including individual rooms, No-Go Zones, No-Mop Zones, and Invisible Walls.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!