Robot vacuum deals up to $105 off: Shark, Anker RoboVacs, ILIFE, more from $129

-
$100+ off From $129

Walmart is now offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum (RV750) for $149 shipped. Originally $299, this one starts at $185 via third-party sellers on Amazon where renewed listings start at $124. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, this one features smartphone control as well as the auto-return charging dock. It also includes a triple-brush system that “combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.” Rated 4+ stars  from thousands at Walmart. Head below for more robot vacuum deals starting from $129.

More robot vacuum deals:

Be sure to dive into our coverage of Samsung’s Jet Bot AI+ with 3D LiDAR as well as this ongoing deal on a $600 Dyson refurbed V11 Cordless Upright Vacuum for $330 shipped. Then head over to our home goods guide for more household essential deals including Henn&Hart’s highly-rated industrial pulley floor lamp, the MANGROOMER PRO Self-Haircut Kit, this morning’s Amazon Instant Pot Duo Plus cooker deals, and this highly-rated Chefman TurboFry Air Fryer at $30 shipped. Just be sure to hit up this all-time low on Zinus’ 8-inch memory foam hybrid spring mattress as well. 

More on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum:

The Shark ION Robot is designed with a Tri-Brush System, combining side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces, corners, and edges. Use the SharkClean app or voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning from anywhere. Tri-Brush System combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.

