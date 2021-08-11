Robot vacuum deals up to $105 off: Shark, Anker RoboVacs, ILIFE, more from $129

Walmart is now offering the Shark ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum (RV750) for $149 shipped. Originally $299, this one starts at $185 via third-party sellers on Amazon where renewed listings start at $124. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Alongside support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, this one features smartphone control as well as the auto-return charging dock. It also includes a triple-brush system that “combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brushroll to handle debris on all surfaces.” Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Walmart. Head below for more robot vacuum deals starting from $129.

More robot vacuum deals:

More on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum:

Use the SharkClean app or voice control with Alexa or Google Assistant to start cleaning from anywhere.

