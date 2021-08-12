Believe it or not, Amazon will ship this convertible sofa to your door for $124.50 (1-year low)

-
AmazonHome GoodsSerta
1-year low $124.50

Amazon is offering the Serta Rane Convertible Sofa for $124.63 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 5-7 days and a delivery window will need to be selected at checkout. Typically selling for closer to $149, a recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves more than $24 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Revamp the look of your office, living room, or a wide variety of other spaces with this highly-affordable sofa. Thanks to a convertible design, it can double as either a sofa or bed. Making this adjustment is simple, and a sleek appearance allows this piece to easily add a more modern look to your space. Once assembled, this sofa will measure 66.1 by 33.1 by 29.5 inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

Now that you’ve grabbed a sofa for a fraction of what you’d normally spend, you may want to consider rewarding yourself with Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame 4K TV at $520 off. Other home-friendly upgrades include this highly-rated dish rack at $18, Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat from $13, and even a folding exercise bike at $100 shipped.

Serta Rane Convertible Sofa features:

  • Serta, the first name in comfort, makes Serta-comfortable, sensibly priced, elegant living area seating. The contemporary, convertible Rane sofa provides premium comfort and style. You’ll enjoy the Rane for years.
  • This futuristic, convertible sofa has a sleek silhouette with high-density foam, tufted seat and back, and modern chrome legs. This beautiful and versatile sofa is easy to assemble with the tools included.
  • This convertible sofa is made from premium-quality polyester and has a solid hardwood frame construction. The sofa measures 66.1″ W x 33.1″ D x 29.5″ H. The bed measures 66.1″ W x 37.6″ D x 15.1″ H.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

Serta

About the Author

CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset falls to ne...
Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set ...
Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk elevat...
Monoprice’s 5.1-Ch. Theater Speakers and Subwoofe...
Automatically skip commercials with Tablo OTA DVRs on s...
It’s hard to beat this folding exercise bike at $...
This highly-rated 24-piece glass food storage container...
EVGA’s XR1 USB HDMI capture card with physical vo...
Show More Comments

Related

29% off

Score two Wali Smart Speaker Outlet Shelves at an Amazon low of $5 each (Up to 29% off)

$10 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Football Manager 2021 Mobile, Battle Chasers, more

FREE+ Learn More
New low

CORSAIR’s Virtuoso RGB Gaming Headset falls to new low of $160 with Dolby Atmos in tow

$160 Learn More

Remastered classic Grand Theft Auto Trilogy for Switch, Xbox, PS5, more expected for October

50% off

RYOBI’s 18V cordless precision rotary tool hits 2021 low at just $20 (Save 50%)

$20 Learn More
23% off

Amazon’s extensive 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set hits 1+ year low at under $24 (Save 23%)

Under $24 Learn More
Save $140

Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk elevates your WFM setup at $360 (Save $140)

$360 Learn More

Head back to work smelling your best with the top cologne for this season