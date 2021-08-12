Believe it or not, Amazon will ship this convertible sofa to your door for $124.50 (1-year low)

Amazon is offering the Serta Rane Convertible Sofa for $124.63 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped. Note: Shipping is currently delayed by 5-7 days and a delivery window will need to be selected at checkout. Typically selling for closer to $149, a recent price drop paired with the on-page coupon shaves more than $24 off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. Revamp the look of your office, living room, or a wide variety of other spaces with this highly-affordable sofa. Thanks to a convertible design, it can double as either a sofa or bed. Making this adjustment is simple, and a sleek appearance allows this piece to easily add a more modern look to your space. Once assembled, this sofa will measure 66.1 by 33.1 by 29.5 inches. Rated 4/5 stars.

Today’s savings will go a long way when you reinvest a bit of it back into a can of Scotchgard at $10 Prime shipped. Spraying this onto your new sofa will prevent stains from setting in. After it’s been applied, liquids will roll off instead of soaking in. Scotchguard is odorless and dries clear, leaving you with all the benefits and no visual change.

Now that you’ve grabbed a sofa for a fraction of what you’d normally spend, you may want to consider rewarding yourself with Samsung’s latest 65-inch The Frame 4K TV at $520 off. Other home-friendly upgrades include this highly-rated dish rack at $18, Amazon’s #1 best-selling cat litter mat from $13, and even a folding exercise bike at $100 shipped.

Serta Rane Convertible Sofa features:

Serta, the first name in comfort, makes Serta-comfortable, sensibly priced, elegant living area seating. The contemporary, convertible Rane sofa provides premium comfort and style. You’ll enjoy the Rane for years.

This futuristic, convertible sofa has a sleek silhouette with high-density foam, tufted seat and back, and modern chrome legs. This beautiful and versatile sofa is easy to assemble with the tools included.

This convertible sofa is made from premium-quality polyester and has a solid hardwood frame construction. The sofa measures 66.1″ W x 33.1″ D x 29.5″ H. The bed measures 66.1″ W x 37.6″ D x 15.1″ H.

