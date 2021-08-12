Apple Watch sale at Woot starts from $110 just in time for watchOS 8 (Refurb)

Today only, Woot has launched its latest certified refurbished Apple Watch sale, discounting a selection of previous-generation models starting at $109.99. You’ll enjoy free shipping with a Prime membership, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. Our top pick amongst all of the discounts is the Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS model for $259.99. Having originally sold for $429, you’re looking at an all-time low with with today’s offer matching our previous mention from back in June.

Going with Apple’s previous-generation Series 5 is a great way to bring many of the same features to your wrist as the newer Series 6. Headlined by an always-on display and ECG monitoring, you’ll be able to rely on all of the usual exercise tracking features alongside Fitness+ integrated and a swim-proof design. Plus, support for watchOS 8 will also be coming once it launches later this fall. Includes a 90-day warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look. Head below for more.

Those who are looking to save even more can cash in on other previous-generation Apple Watch models in today’s sale, as well. With prices starting at $110, there are deep discounts on more affordable offerings for those who just want something to get in the Fitness+ game with GPS + Cellular models and more. So be sure to check out everything right here.

Then round out your new fitness and fashion upgrade by pairing whichever Apple Watch you get with a new band to refresh its style. Our roundup of the best offerings is certainly worth a look, considering you’ll find a collection of official and third-party offerings from $5. Ranging from top brands like Nomad, Pad & Quill, and more, there are quite a few recommendations for mixing up the style on your wearable.

Apple Watch Series 5 features:

You no longer need to raise your wrist or touch the screen to see the time or other information on your watch face, because the display never sleeps. All you need to do is glance to find the time or your workout metrics right there where you want them. With the ECG app, Apple Watch Series 5 is capable of generating an ECG similar to a single-lead electrocardiogram. 

