Add 16 million colors to any room with these smart LED strips for $15 (Reg. $19)

From your gaming desk to your kitchen countertop, light strips can add style to any part of your home. The Gosund Smart RGB LED Light Strip takes things further, with voice control and music syncing. You can get one today for just $14.99 (Reg. $19) over at 9to5Toys Specials. 

If you have yet to try LED light strips, you’re definitely missing a trick. These flexible cords can be placed virtually anywhere — under tables, around the back of your TV, and even clipped to the wall.

Rated at 4.4 stars on Amazon, the Gosund Smart RGB LED Light Strip offers more than most. It measures 16 feet long, and it comes with a smart controller that is packed with features.

For instance, you can choose between multiple dynamic lighting “scenes” through Amazon Alexa or Google Home. The same modes are available via your phone, along with brightness and saturation controls and a scheduling tool. This allows you to set the light strip to switch on at dusk.

With 16 million colors to choose from, the Gosund Smart RGB LED Light Strip offers many creative options. Thanks to a built-in microphone, they can even pulse to the rhythm of music or react to a movie soundtrack — a great way to make entertainment more immersive.

Order today for just $14.99 to get this awesome home accessory at 25% off the MSRP.

