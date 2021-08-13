Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale with latest Apple gear, smart TVs, more

Best Buy is now ending the week with the launch of a new 3-day anniversary sale, discounting a selection of the latest Apple releases alongside 4K TVs, smart home gear, and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the highlights.

Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale

Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $469.99 in nearly all of the styles at Amazon and Best Buy. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and matching the second-best price at either retailer.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Best Buy anniversary sale highlights:

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy anniversary sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the weekend, so better act fast!

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

