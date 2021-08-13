Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale with latest Apple gear, smart TVs, more

-
AppleBest Buy
Save now

Best Buy is now ending the week with the launch of a new 3-day anniversary sale, discounting a selection of the latest Apple releases alongside 4K TVs, smart home gear, and more. You’ll enjoy free shipping on just about everything as well as in-store pickup on the lot, as well. Amazon is also getting in on the savings to match many of the discounts, as well. Head below for all of the highlights.

Best Buy launches 3-day anniversary sale

Headlining all of the discounts is Apple AirPods Max for $469.99 in nearly all of the styles at Amazon and Best Buy. Down from the usual $549 going rate, today’s offer is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date and matching the second-best price at either retailer.

Apple’s new AirPods Max bring many of the features that have been staples in its true wireless earbuds to an over-ear design that’s backed by the H1 chip. Alongside stellar active noise cancellation and support for spatial audio, you’re also looking at 20-hour playback, Hey Siri support, and a premium design comprised of aluminum, a knit-mesh canopy, and memory foam ear cushions. We found them to be a compelling, yet pricey offering in our hands-on review, though today’s deal certainly helps with the latter.

Best Buy anniversary sale highlights:

While our top picks above are just a few of the highlights from the Best Buy anniversary sale, you’ll want to check out everything else right here. Just keep in mind that the offers will only be live through the end of the weekend, so better act fast!

Apple AirPods Max feature:

The Apple AirPods Max wireless over-ear headphones are made to transport and immerse you in your favorite content. Dynamic drivers with dual neodymium ring magnets provide clear sound with deep bass, and the breathable knit mesh canopy with mesh textile-wrapped memory foam earcups make the AirPods Max feel comfortable during long listening sessions. The addition of active noise cancellation technology with six outward-facing helps to maximize your isolation.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’...
Score this highly-rated Nike-style Apple Watch Sport Ba...
Apple’s new 11-inch white Magic Keyboard on sale for ...
Get the Apple MagSafe Duo charger today for only $120 (...
eBay’s back to school refurb sale takes $209 off ...
Apple’s latest $8 movie sale is packed with adven...
Apple Watch Series 6 discounted from $299 across variou...
Save $149 on Apple’s M1 Mac mini at Amazon lows
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 4th of July sale, Refurb. AirPods Pro $129, Apple Watch Series 6/SE up to $100 off, more

Learn More
Save $69

Grab Apple AirPods with wired/wireless charging cases on sale from $114

From $114 Learn More
47% off

Rubbermaid Brilliance Food Container Sets from just over $12 Prime shipped (47% off)

$12+ Learn More
Reg. $30

Now’s the chance to try out MagSafe with Apple’s official charger on sale from $29

$29 Learn More
Save now

Skip Samsung’s new folding phones and save $400 on Motorola’s razr 5G instead

$400 off Learn More
Reg. $400

Put Arcade1Up’s Ms. Pac-Man Cabinet in the game room for $313.50 (Reg. $400)

$340 Learn More
50% off

Joe’s New Balance updates your workout wear with up to 50% off sitewide + extra 20% off

+ extra 20% off Learn More
55% off

Save up to 55% on Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles from $13

From $13 Learn More