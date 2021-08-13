GAP Friends and Family Sale takes 40% off sitewide with deals from $10

The GAP Friends and Family sale takes 40% off everything sitewide when you apply promo code FRIEND at checkout. Just in time for back to school, find great deals on jeans, jackets, t-shirts, shorts, shoes, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the GapFit Half-Zip Train Sweatshirt for men that’s marked down to $36 and originally sold for $60. It’s available in four color options and pair nicely with shorts, chino pants, joggers, jeans, and more. This pullover is sweat-wicking, breathable, and more. You can wear it for workouts or casual events alike and it can be easily layered during cooler weather. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

