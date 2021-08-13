This pneumatic sit/stand desk upgrades your home office at 50% off, now $149.50

Casaottima Store (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the ODK Pneumatic Sit/Stand Desk for $149.49 shipped with the code 50USINYDED at checkout. Today’s deal saves 50% from the list price of $299 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this specific model. Utilizing pneumatic technology, this desk is height adjustable from 29.5 to 45.7 inches tall. The lever requires only the pressure of a single finger to change the height. Plus, ODK says that this desk can be assembled in as little as five minutes. You’ll find it goes from all the way lowered to its maximum height in just three seconds, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

Since you’re saving nearly $150 today, why not put the extra cash to use? The FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair is available on Amazon for $125 when you clip the on-page coupon and keeps up the ergonomic theme of today’s deal. When sitting to work, it’s important that you have enough lumbar support and are at the proper height, two things that this ergonomic chair is great at.

Don’t forget that the Flexispot Comhar motorized standing desk is currently on sale for $360. It’s $140 off, and it’ll really elevate your work-from-home setup if you’re still using a traditional desk. Plus, being motorized and not pneumatic, you’ll find four programmable buttons available here to quickly access preset heights.

More on the ODK Sit/Stand Desk:

The pneumatic standing desk adjusts the height by using a gas cylinder. Adjust the height of your desk instantly from 29.5″ to 45.7″, with the pressure on the lever of a single finger. Since it’s power-free and wheels equipped, you can place or move it easily anywhere. It could be easily assembled in 5 minutes.

ODK pneumatic Desk offers complete mobility to keep your workspace flexible. No outlet-based limitation, with casters equipped in the back desk feet, makes the Sit-Stand desk essentially mobile. Place or move your desk anywhere you want.

Adjust your desk from 29.5″ to 45.7″ in 3 Seconds, which is 8X faster than an electric or cranking height adjustable table. Just with an easy pull of the paddle-style lever.

