Flexispot’s Comhar motorized standing desk elevates your WFM setup at $360 (Save $140)

Flexispot is currently offering its Comhar All-in-One Wooden Motorized Standing Desk for $359.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Other styles are also available for up to $40 more. Typically fetching $500, you’re looking at $140 in savings with today’s offer beating previous mentions by $40 in order to mark a new all-time low. This standing desk elevates your work from home setup with a wooden design and motorized form-factor for effortlessly converting between sitting and standing configurations. It has four different presents on the integrated controller help you zero in on the perfect position every time, which can be anywhere from 28- to 47-inches tall. Standing out from other models on the market, it has an integrated drawer for storing away gear as well as dual 2.4A USB-A slots and a USB-A charging port. Rated 4.8/5 stars and you can dive into our recent review of another Flexispot desk for a closer look at what to expect.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is by picking up the Amazon Basics Premium Anti-Fatigue Standing Mat at $30. As someone who stands at their desk quite frequently, I can confidently say that this is an essential add-on to the desk converter. And with more than enough cash leftover from the main deal, this mat is a great buy to make the most of your savings. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

Or if you’re in the market for something a bit more premium, go check out our hands-on review of the Flexispot Pro. This standing desk delivers a more high-end design than either of the models above, and packs an even larger 72-inch desktop to boot. Get all of the details right here.

Flexispot Comhar Motorized Standing Desk features:

Comhar All-in-One Standing Desk offers the perfect solution for working from home. This revolutionized workstation is such a versatile and practical standing desk that not only helps boost productivity by preventing you from sitting all day but its packed features as well as classy design definitely set it apart. With the press of a button, it shifts from your ideal sitting position to the optimal standing position all while keeping your monitor, keyboard and mouse at the most ergonomic levels for productive and effective work.

