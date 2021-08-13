Take on a hurricane with this #1 best-selling oil lantern for just $7.50 Prime shipped (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Stansport Hurricane High Oil Lantern for $7.47 with free shipping for Prime members or on orders over $25. That’s down 50% from what it usually sells for, and marks a new 2021 Amazon low. Ready to take on the fury of a hurricane, this rugged oil lantern features an iconic glass globe design with stylish wire trim. So whether you’re set on exploring the great outdoors, or just looking to spruce up your yard with some rustic decor, this lantern is a strong and affordable way to do it. This #1 best-seller is rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,500 customers. Hit the jump to keep reading.

Though if it’s just some emergency lighting you’re after, this waterproof flashlight might be more practical at just $6. It features a 55-lumen LED array with up to nine hours of battery life. And for when you’re roughing it on the weekends, the shock-proof design is sure to come in handy. Over 11,000 happy campers have left it an average of 4.6/5 stars.

You can find more deals like these in our dedicated DIY and outdoor tools guide. Just today, we tracked a great deal on Stalwart’s 61-slot tool storage rack down to $9. That’s a massive 40% off the usual fare, so regardless of if you’re a lifelong handyman or just sprucing up your first tool kit, this storage rack can be a great space saver and help keep your garage neat and ready for any task.

Stansport Hurricane High Oil Lantern features:

Durable 12 inch hurricane lantern is both decorative and functional for camping, backyard, or indoor decor

Classic glass globe lantern with protective wire, metal construction and red finish

Includes wick with control knob for fully adjustable brightness

Metal bail carry handle for easy portability attached hanging loop

