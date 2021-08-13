Stalwart’s 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack plunges to $9 Prime shipped (40% off, New low)

Amazon is offering the Stalwart 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack for $8.95 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Typically selling for $15, today’s deal shaves 40% off and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. Take charge of a messy garage or basement with this handy tool storage rack. It boasts a total of 61 slots that are perfect for holding pliers, screwdrivers, and much more. You’ll also stand to benefit from four hooks and two side compartments. The entire thing measures 29 by 4 by 6.3 inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could spend less when opting for DEWALT’s Medium Tool Box at $7 Prime shipped. That being said, it doesn’t offer nearly as much room for tools, but may prove to be a better option for keeping smaller items held in place and also for hauling them around your next project. More than 2,000 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

No matter what you next task may be, these Contigo and CamelBak stainless steel bottles will keep you quenched from $13. You can also cash in on this 3-tier metal rolling cart at $25.50, an Amazon-branded 151-piece Screwdriver Bit Set at under $24, and even its 15-in-1 Pocket Knife for $10 Prime shipped.

Stalwart 61-Slot Tool Storage Rack features:

  • Constructed from strong and durable polypropylene, this storage rack is difficult to damage or break. It is also rust proof and made to last.
  • The storage bar is conveniently mountable on a wall or pegboard. Mounting your tool storage shelving unit helps to keep your most important tools organized and within reach when you need them.
  • With 61 various sized slots, 4 hooks, and 2 side compartments, this organizer is ideal for a variety of automotive or hand tools. It is great for screwdrivers, wrenches, pliers, and more. No more rifling through messy toolboxes!

