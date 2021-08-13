X Rocker’s RGB gaming chair has 2.1-Ch. speakers built-in at $119.50 (Save $50+)

Woot is offering the X Rocker RGB Prism Pedestal Chair for $119.57 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Down from the normal going rate of between $169 to $200 at Amazon, today’s deal saves at least $50 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This chair has integrated 2.1-channel speakers that connect over Bluetooth to your gear. Yes, this chair has two speakers on either side of the headrest as well as a 4-inch subwoofer so you can feel your games as you play. There’s also RGB LEDs available that can be customized into 30+ colors and patterns so it can be made to fit any decor. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more.

If you don’t need the gaming design offered here, then save some cash when opting for this office chair. It’s more of a standardized build and is more akin to something you’d find in an office building. Coming in at just $84 shipped on Amazon, which knocks quite a bit off compared to today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking a pneumatic sit/stand desk at 50% off. That’s right, you can give your desk an ergonomic upgrade for $149.50. Sure, today’s lead deal focuses more on gaming, but after playing your favorite titles, make sure your office is ready for work the next day.

More on the X Rocker RGB Pedestal Chair:

HIGH TECH GAMING CHAIR: Integrated 2.1 Dual Bluetooth/Wireless Audio System with headrest mounted speakers and a backrest subwoofer provide high quality audio and real-time vibration for added immersion in video games

COLORFUL LED LIGHTS: Chair surface features RGB LED technology and lights up with over 30+ color and pattern combinations that can be controlled with the touch of a button

PEDESTAL SWIVEL BASE: Sturdy pedestal swivel base provides maximum support and mobility during your longest gaming sessions

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!