LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to upgrade your home theater (Reg. up to $450)

Amazon is offering the LG SP7Y 5.1-Channel Soundbar System for $329.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Down from its normal price of $450, today’s deal shaves an additional $20 off its going rate for the past month or so, marking a return to the lowest price that we’ve tracked only once before. This soundbar delivers five audio channels with one subwoofer output for a full-fledged surround sound experience. There’s a total of 440W of power available here, and there’s also high-resolution audio support with 24-bit 96kHz playback abilities. There’s 4K video passthrough with HDCP 2.3 in tow, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll want to have a digital audio cable to take full advantage of what this soundbar has to offer. If you don’t have one, this 10-foot Amazon Basics model is great for just $10. Sure, today’s lead deal might ship with one, but it’s likely to not be long enough for larger setups.

Don’t forget that LG’s 2.1-Channel soundbar is currently on sale for $180 at Best Buy during its Anniversary Sale. Given that you’ll lose out on an additional three channels that today’s deal offers. Plus, it’s only 300W and not 440W, so that’s worth noting as well. But, this sale does save at least $100 and delivers a more compact footprint should that be more important for your home theater.

More on the LG 5.1-Ch. Soundbar:

5.1ch with 440W Total Output Power

High Resolution Audio 24bit/96kHz with 4K Passthrough (HDCP 2.3)

Meridian Audio Technology

Wireless Surround Sound Ready (SPK8-S)

Power source type: Corded Electric

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!