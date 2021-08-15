Amazon launches Fire TV sale: Cube 4K $100, more from $20

-

Amazon is discounting its lineup of Fire TV streaming media players for the first time since Prime Day, delivering the second-best prices of the year across the board. Headlining is the Fire TV Cube Streaming Media Player for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $120 going rate, today’s offer is delivering the lowest of the year outside of Amazon’s massive shopping event. Fire TV Cube brings an always on Alexa experience to your home theater centered around 4K HDR playback. You’ll of course get access to a variety of streaming channels like Netflix, Hulu, Prime video, and Disney+, alongside an Alexa-enabled Voice remote to easily pull up content. There’s also built-in IR blaster features for turning on soundbars and other gear in your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 48,000 customers and we noted it was one of the best Logitech Harmony alternatives now that the popular universal remotes have been discontinued. Head below for more from $20.

Other Fire TV deals:

If you’re having trouble deciding between the different streaming media players in Amazon’s roster, be sure to have a look at our in-depth guide. Walking you though the perks of each model, we break down each of the price points to help ensure you bring home the best streamer for your space. But then make sure to swing by our home theater guide for all of the week’s other best discounts.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security came...
NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 foll...
Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, s...
Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole fam...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watc...
This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, a...
LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $50

Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote upgrades your home theater at $40 or less

$40 or less Learn More
Rare savings

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More
Save now

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras now on sale from $25

From $25 Learn More
30% off

Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, starting from $35 shipped

$35 Learn More
33% off

Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole family starting at $12

From $12 Learn More
89% off

Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBooks starting at $2 (89% off)

From $2 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More
Amazon low

This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, an always-on display, more (Amazon low)

$30 Learn More