Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, starting from $35 shipped

-
AmazonSmart Homeecho
30% off $35

Amazon is offering its new Echo Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, this solid 20% savings is one of the best we’ve tracked and marks the best available. Amazon’s flagship smart speaker brings a wide selection of features to any smart home, from hi-fi listening with Apple Music, Spotify, and more, to a built-in Zigbee smart hub. The upgraded internal speakers offer a “rich, detailed sound” that you can pair with your other Echo devices to play music throughout the home. And of course, you’ll garner full Alexa support for checking the weather, settings timers, and generally assisting with your day-to-day. Over 73,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t quite need the latest and greatest? Amazon’s new Echo Dot is also seeing some solid savings down to $34.99 today. That’s from the usual $50 fare, for one of the very best prices we’ve seen all year. Sporting a similar fabric-wrapped, spherical design, the Echo Dot also carries a ton of the lovable features from the Echo. Aside from the usual Alexa integration and smart home control, you can still enjoy all your favorite songs and podcasts with this budget-friendly speaker. Plus, the Echo Guard feature will let you know automatically if your Echo or Echo Dot picks up the sound of glass breaking or a smoke alarm while you’re away. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 329,000 customers.

To explore all the ways you can use your Echo, our dedicated Echo breakdown is the place to start. You’ll also find a slew of new gear and Alexa-friendly gadgets in our smart home guide, like these smart LED light strips down to $15. With Alexa or Google Assistant, you can set the mood with over 16 million colors to choose from, or let your lights bounce and sway to your favorite songs with a built-in speaker.

More on the Amazon Echo smart speaker:

  • Premium sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.
  • Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.
  • Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.
  • Smart home made simple – With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs to voice control lights, locks, and sensors.
  • Fill your home with sound – With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

echo

About the Author

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security came...
NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 foll...
Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole fam...
Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBoo...
This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, a...
LG’s 5.1-Ch. soundbar hits Amazon low at $330 to ...
Wrap the latest iPad Air in this highly-rated case for ...
Add Cosco’s Smartfold Portable Workbench to your ...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon debuts new collection of fashionable Echo Dot speakers in crowdfunded collab

$70 off

Amazon’s smart Echo Frames hit all-time lows from $180: Prescription or sunglasses $70 off

From $180 Learn More
Save now

Blink’s latest outdoor and indoor smart security cameras now on sale from $25

From $25 Learn More
Rare savings

NVIDIA Shield TV Stick delivers Android TV at $130 following rare discount

$130 Learn More
33% off

Take up to 33% off Bentgo lunch boxes for the whole family starting at $12

From $12 Learn More
89% off

Kick off back-to-school shopping with these Kindle eBooks starting at $2 (89% off)

From $2 Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy Anniversary Sale, Apple Watch Series 6 from $299, latest iPad Air $99 off, more

Learn More
Amazon low

This $30 retro smartwatch boasts 28-day battery life, an always-on display, more (Amazon low)

$30 Learn More