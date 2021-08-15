Bring home a 4th Gen. Echo or Echo Dot up to 30% off, starting from $35 shipped

Amazon is offering its new Echo Smart Speaker for $79.99 shipped. Down from $100, this solid 20% savings is one of the best we’ve tracked and marks the best available. Amazon’s flagship smart speaker brings a wide selection of features to any smart home, from hi-fi listening with Apple Music, Spotify, and more, to a built-in Zigbee smart hub. The upgraded internal speakers offer a “rich, detailed sound” that you can pair with your other Echo devices to play music throughout the home. And of course, you’ll garner full Alexa support for checking the weather, settings timers, and generally assisting with your day-to-day. Over 73,000 customers have left it with an average of 4.7/5 stars. Head below for more.

Don’t quite need the latest and greatest? Amazon’s new Echo Dot is also seeing some solid savings down to $34.99 today. That’s from the usual $50 fare, for one of the very best prices we’ve seen all year. Sporting a similar fabric-wrapped, spherical design, the Echo Dot also carries a ton of the lovable features from the Echo. Aside from the usual Alexa integration and smart home control, you can still enjoy all your favorite songs and podcasts with this budget-friendly speaker. Plus, the Echo Guard feature will let you know automatically if your Echo or Echo Dot picks up the sound of glass breaking or a smoke alarm while you’re away. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 329,000 customers.

To explore all the ways you can use your Echo, our dedicated Echo breakdown is the place to start. You’ll also find a slew of new gear and Alexa-friendly gadgets in our smart home guide, like these smart LED light strips down to $15. With Alexa or Google Assistant, you can set the mood with over 16 million colors to choose from, or let your lights bounce and sway to your favorite songs with a built-in speaker.

More on the Amazon Echo smart speaker:

Premium sound – Echo delivers clear highs, dynamic mids, and deep bass for rich, detailed sound that automatically adapts to any room.

Voice control your entertainment – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and more. Plus listen to radio stations, podcasts, and Audible audiobooks.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Smart home made simple – With the built-in hub, easily set up compatible Zigbee devices or select Ring Smart Lighting solar lights and bulbs to voice control lights, locks, and sensors.

Fill your home with sound – With multi-room music, play synchronized music across Echo devices in different rooms. Or pair your Echo with compatible Fire TV devices to feel scenes come to life with home theater audio.

