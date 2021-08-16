Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon low at $399 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s latest 2019 16-inch MacBook Pro i7/16GB/512GB for $1,999.99 shipped. Down $399 from its list price, today’s deal is a match for our last mention and the all-time low. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro delivers four Thunderbolt 3 ports with two on each side as well as a 3.5mm audio input/output jack. Sporting a 2.6GHz i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of speedy NVMe storage, this MacBook also packs a Radeon Pro 5300M 4GB graphics card, letting you tackle any project. While new MacBooks are on the horizon, a $399 discount on Apple’s high-end laptop could make it worth it in your setup. I work from a 16-inch MacBook Pro daily and absolutely love the experience. Learn more in our hands-on review.

It’s hard to deny that Anker’s 8-in-1 hub is a fantastic addition to today’s lead deal. You’ll find 100W charging passthrough, 4K HDMI, multiple USB-A, and even SD/microSD, as well as Gigabit Ethernet available here. All of that comes through a single USB-C cable for just $90, making this a fantastic buy with your savings from today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget about the Satechi 20% off sitewide back to school Apple accessory sale that’s going on right now. Whether you need an iPad dock, MacBook hub, power bank, or anything else, there’s plenty to choose from here. This sale won’t last forever, however, so be sure to give it a look now before pricing goes back up.

More on the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro:

Expand your view of everything on MacBook Pro thanks to a larger 16″ Retina display with sharper pixel resolution and support for millions of colors.¹ Harness the power of 6-core processors and AMD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics with 4GB of GDDR6 memory, together with an optimized thermal architecture for groundbreaking performance. Featuring 16GB memory and 512GB of storage.³ Touch ID and the Touch Bar. And all-day battery life.² Designed for pros who put performance above all else, MacBook Pro gives you the power to accomplish anything, anywhere.

