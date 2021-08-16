Satechi launches 20% off sitewide back to school Apple accessory sale

Today, Satechi kicking off the week by launching a new back to school sale. Delivering sitewide savings of 20% off its entire selection of Apple accessories, chargers, and other gear, marking the best discounts of the year when code BK2SCHOOL20 has been applied at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $40. Our top pick this time around is the new Aluminum iPad Pro Stand and Hub at $79.99. Typically fetching $100, you’re looking at only the third notable discount alongside $20 in savings in order to deliver the best price in months. This 6-in-1 USB-C hub doubles as a stand for turning your iPad into a more full-fledged desktop machine. In true Satechi fashion it’s comprised of aluminum and packs a folding design. We also found it to be a compelling offering in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Highlights from the Satechi back to school sale:

Then be sure to shop all of the other discounts in the Satechi back to school sale. With the fall semester right around the corner, now is a perfect time to upgrade your everyday carry or workstation with some of the brand’s latest accessories for all of your Apple gear. Especially with the added 20% in savings attached.

Satechi Aluminum iPad Stand features:

Push the boundaries of a traditional setup with the Satechi Aluminum Stand & Hub for iPad Pro, combining all the capabilities of a desktop with the convenience of a tablet. Designed for Apple iPad Pro (2018 & newer), the stand features 4K HDMI (60Hz), USB-C PD charging, USB-A data, SD card readers, and an audio jack port – for easy access to peripherals while elevating your iPad Pro. With its convenient foldable design and modern aluminum finish, the stand is perfect for wherever you work – no desktop required.

