Google Home Mini expands your smart home setup at a low of just $13

Lowe’s is currently offering the Google Home Mini for $12.99. Shipping here is free on orders over $49, and no-cost curbside pickup is available as well. This smart speaker normally goes for $35, with today’s deal beating the previous all-time low that we’ve tracked by $2. Google’s Home Mini easily expands your Assistant setup with a compact form-factor that delivers the ability to leverage voice commands for smart home control or even listening to music. Whether you’ve started your collection of smart speakers or are looking to take the dive, the Google Home Mini is a great product overall. Over 21,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating, and you can get a closer look in our review. Head below the fold for more.

While the Home Mini above doesn’t have a built-in ZigBee hub, you might already have a smart home hub that leverages the technology. If you do, then we recommend grabbing the Cree Connected LED bulb on Amazon for just $6. Of course, there’s always this smart plug at just $9, which doesn’t require a ZigBee hub, as it connects to your home’s Wi-Fi network for a simpler setup.

Don’t forget to check out the latest meross sale that we’re tracking at Amazon. While you’ll find HomeKit compatibility as a headlining feature, these items also work with Assistant, and the gear starts as low as $22. So, be sure to check out Justin’s post to learn how you can save here.

More on the Google Home Mini:

Google Home Mini is a smart speaker powered by the Google Assistant, so you can ask it questions and tell it to do things. Just start with “Ok Google” to enjoy your entertainment, get answers from Google, tackle your day, and control your smart home. Google Home Mini works on its own or you can have a few around the house, giving you the power of Google anywhere.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

