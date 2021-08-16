Amazon meross smart HomeKit gear from $22: Garage opener, switches, lighting, more

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
28% off From $22

The official meross Amazon storefront is offering some notable deals on its smart home gear today starting with the Smart Garage Door Opener Remote at $36.11 shipped. Regularly $50, this is one of the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon at 28% off and the best we can find. This handy device allows for completely remote control of your garage door via Wi-Fi and the companion app. Compatible with HomeKit and Siri as well as Alexa and Google Assistant, it also brings voice control to the party with no monthly/subscription fees to worry about. You can find more details on the hub-free remote opener along with a compatibility list to ensure ti will work with your garage right here. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More meross smart home deals below. 

More meross smart home deals:

Head over to our smart home hub for even more of today’s best deals to make your living space more intelligent. We just spotted a new low on Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer, not to mention this weekend’s wide-ranging Blink outdoor and indoor smart security camera sale from $25and this morning’s Amazon Echo Show smart display from $45. 

More on the meross Smart Garage Door Opener Remote:

  • Remote Control: You can turn garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!
  • Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. Please scroll down and check in the “Product guides and documents – User Manual”for more product information.

