Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier now available with launch discount

Today, we are taking a look at the new Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier. Levoit — “the #1 selling air purifier brand in the United States,” as per The NPD Group — is now introducing the latest addition to its lineup of popular home air purifier solutions with an upgraded version of its original best-selling Core 300. This time, it features enhanced smart home capabilities via the free VeSync app alongside voice command support and new automatic air quality monitoring. Head below for a closer look at the now available Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier.

Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier

Alongside compatibility with Google Assistant and Alexa gear for voice command support, the new Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier upgrades the brand’s already popular Core 300 model with new smart features and a focus on keeping the air quality in your home as ideal as possible based on recent work events:

In addition to the health crisis, this year’s wildfire season has been wreaking havoc on communities. Since people don’t have control over the air outside, Levoit is committed to helping families take control of the air quality inside their homes. The upgrades to the Core 300 series will offer smart technology capabilities so users can improve, monitor, and control the air quality in their homes, workspaces/offices, dorm rooms, and gym from virtually anywhere at any time.”

From there, you can expect the usual smattering of fan speed options, a display lock, Sleep and Auto Mode, as well as Wi-Fi and Check Filter indicators on top of the VeSync Core 300S’s 3-stage filtration system: A Pre-Filter for “large particles like dust, lint, fibers, hair, and pet fur,” the H13 True HEPA Filter with HEPASmart Technology that captures “fine dust, smoke particles, and allergens like pollen and pet dander,” and the activated carbon filter “to filter smoke, fumes, and volatile organic compounds.”

It also sports QuietKEAP tech to keep the noise level as low as 22dB and an AirSight Plus Laser Dust Sensor that can sense changes in your air quality “up to 10x faster than infrared dust sensors” while automatically adjusting fan speeds as necessary (when you have put the machine in Auto Mode).

The new smart features are all tied to the free VeSync app and the machine’s auto mode that allows it to automatically respond to changing air conditions in your home:

…the air purifier to automatically respond to surrounding conditions, such as a specific air quality—like during wildfire season—at which the Core 300S will turn on/off, start Auto Mode, or adjust fan speeds.

The new Levoit VeSync Core 300S Smart True HEPA Air Purifier is listed at $149.99 direct from Levoit. But you’ll also find a nice $20 on-page coupon via Amazon to bring your total down to $129.99 shipped.

9to5Toys’ Take:

Well, it is always nice to see these best-selling tech products get some nice upgrades each generation. What isn’t nice is that it’s also $50 more than the Core 300. However, Levoit seems to have packed enough new tech into this thing to warrant the price tag (especially the discounted $130 option above). The introduction of Alexa support and real-time automatic monitoring/adjustments is a nice touch for folks looking for a more autonomous experience they don’t have to fiddle with all that much. The discounted price also seems on par with other machines that can clean your “air 5x per hour in rooms as large as 219 square feet,” some of which don’t even have these kinds of smart features either.

