Panasonic’s eneloop charger + battery kit hits Amazon low at $26 (Reg. $31)

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop USB Battery Charger with Four AAA Batteries for $26.30 shipped. Down from $31, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequently a new all-time low. This model features individual battery charging technology and it can top off four AA or AAA batteries in as little as four hours, while two of each will take as few as two hours. It’s powered by a USB port and even can output 1A from the batteries to reverse charge your phone. Today’s deal gives you not only the charger, but also four AAA batteries so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Now, if you already have a charger, consider picking up a 4-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop Pro AA’s for $17.50 Prime shipped right now at Amazon. The “Pro” lineup offers you a greater charge capacity for longer-lasting batteries. Just keep in mind that you’ll only score four batteries here, instead of batteries and a charger like today’s lead deal.

For more power deals, check out the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station. We just spotted this deal today, and it’s currently back down to its Amazon low of $140. That’s a $40 discount from its normal going rate and lets you power a campsite without using a gas generator.

More on the Panasonic eneloop Charger:

Charges 4AA/4AAA Eneloop cells in just to 4.5/4 hours; 2AA/2AAA in 2.25/2 hours

Usb charging port; 5V 1a can charge mobile devices using stored battery power

Four LED lights indicate remaining charge; 80+% – green; 20% – 80% – Orange; 20% (or less) charged – red

