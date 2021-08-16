Panasonic’s eneloop charger + battery kit hits Amazon low at $26 (Reg. $31)

-
AmazonGreen Dealspanasonic
Amazon low $26

Amazon is offering the Panasonic eneloop USB Battery Charger with Four AAA Batteries for $26.30 shipped. Down from $31, today’s deal marks the first price drop that we’ve tracked and consequently a new all-time low. This model features individual battery charging technology and it can top off four AA or AAA batteries in as little as four hours, while two of each will take as few as two hours. It’s powered by a USB port and even can output 1A from the batteries to reverse charge your phone. Today’s deal gives you not only the charger, but also four AAA batteries so you’re ready to go as soon as it arrives. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more.

Now, if you already have a charger, consider picking up a 4-pack of Panasonic’s eneloop Pro AA’s for $17.50 Prime shipped right now at Amazon. The “Pro” lineup offers you a greater charge capacity for longer-lasting batteries. Just keep in mind that you’ll only score four batteries here, instead of batteries and a charger like today’s lead deal.

For more power deals, check out the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station. We just spotted this deal today, and it’s currently back down to its Amazon low of $140. That’s a $40 discount from its normal going rate and lets you power a campsite without using a gas generator.

More on the Panasonic eneloop Charger:

  • Charges 4AA/4AAA Eneloop cells in just to 4.5/4 hours; 2AA/2AAA in 2.25/2 hours
  • Usb charging port; 5V 1a can charge mobile devices using stored battery power
  • Four LED lights indicate remaining charge; 80+% – green; 20% – 80% – Orange; 20% (or less) charged – red

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

panasonic

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Snag this highly-rated magnetic wristband for just $6 P...
Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hits 2021...
This sleek aluminum laptop stand just plunged to $11 Pr...
Score a 12-pack of succulents for your home office at $...
Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Am...
Slide a Tile Slim item tracker in your wallet for $5 le...
Amazon meross smart HomeKit gear from $22: Garage opene...
Govee’s Smart Dual-Probe Meat Thermometer is 50% ...
Show More Comments

Related

Clean up your home before fall with this $139 electric pressure washer, more in New Green Deals

20% off

Smartphone Accessories: JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker $40 (20% off), more

$40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Donut County, Florence, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

FREE+ Learn More
Reg. $150

Levoit’s new upgraded Google Assistant Core 300S Smart Air Purifier now available with launch discount

$130 Learn More
38% off

Snag this highly-rated magnetic wristband for just $6 Prime shipped (38% off)

$6 Learn More
New low

Google Home Mini expands your smart home setup at a low of just $13

$13 Learn More
29% off

Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle hits 2021 low at under $18 Prime shipped (29% off)

$18 Learn More

Ulta beauty is now at Target with thousands of top brand items from $3