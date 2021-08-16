Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Amazon low of $140 (Save $40)

-
Amazon low $140

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $139.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel (sold separately). Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Add faster USB-C charging to your new power station with an iClever 61W GaN adapter at under $17 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 25% off coupon). With a unit this powerful, you’ll match or surpass the adapters Apple includes with MacBook Pro, Air, and the latest iPad offerings. Best of all, this adapter comes with a 6.6-foot USB-C cable.

Speaking of power, did you see that Anker’s all-new 65W GaN II Charger is down to $40? You can also snag Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29 or this Govee Dual-Probe Smart Meat Thermometer for $13 Prime shipped. And if you’d like to just use less power throughout the day, this $30 retro smartwatch is a great place to start with up to 28-day battery life.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station features:

  • Equipped with multiple output ports to power mainstream essential gadgets and small appliances at the push of a button.
  • Conveniently charge the Phoenix 200 through a wall outlet, a car socket, or with a solar panel.
  • The battery management system (BMS) enables voltage control, temperature control, short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and more advanced safety operations.
  • Be prepared for blackouts or other emergencies with the multi-mode LED flashlights on both sides of the carrying handle.

