Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station returns to Amazon low of $140 (Save $40)

Amazon is offering the Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station for $139.99 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Always keep a bundle of backup electricity around the house with this portable power station. It wields a 189Wh capacity, features two 110V grounded AC outputs, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and one 3A USB-C plug. With it you’ll be able to add some power to your campsite or keep a variety of electronics up and running during an outage. Best of all, it can be refueled using a car, standard wall outlet, and even a solar panel (sold separately). Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Add faster USB-C charging to your new power station with an iClever 61W GaN adapter at under $17 Prime shipped (clip the on-page 25% off coupon). With a unit this powerful, you’ll match or surpass the adapters Apple includes with MacBook Pro, Air, and the latest iPad offerings. Best of all, this adapter comes with a 6.6-foot USB-C cable.

Speaking of power, did you see that Anker’s all-new 65W GaN II Charger is down to $40? You can also snag Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29 or this Govee Dual-Probe Smart Meat Thermometer for $13 Prime shipped. And if you’d like to just use less power throughout the day, this $30 retro smartwatch is a great place to start with up to 28-day battery life.

Renogy Phoenix 200 Portable Power Station features:

Equipped with multiple output ports to power mainstream essential gadgets and small appliances at the push of a button.

Conveniently charge the Phoenix 200 through a wall outlet, a car socket, or with a solar panel.

The battery management system (BMS) enables voltage control, temperature control, short circuit protection, overcurrent protection, and more advanced safety operations.

Be prepared for blackouts or other emergencies with the multi-mode LED flashlights on both sides of the carrying handle.

