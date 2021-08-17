Add Blue’s Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic to your streaming rig while it’s down at $80 shipped

-
Reg. $100 $80

Amazon is now offering the Blue Microphones Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a return to the 2021 low and matching our previous mention at 20% off the going rate. One of the more attractive options in the Blue lineup, it is also but more capable than the Snowball models and even more compact than the standard Yeti options. A perfect solution for your at-home or on-the-go recording rig, it is as ideal for musical recordings as it is for your next live stream or podcast. Two dual pick-up patterns are joined by simple USB connectivity, an adjustable built-in metal stand, no-latency monitoring, and onboard headphone output, volume control, mute switch, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 6,600 Amazon customers. More details below. 

A great lower-cost alternative would have to be the aforementioned Blue Snowball model that currently starts from $40 on Amazon. It’s not quite as high-end and flips out the more traditional USB mic form-factor for a spherical one, but it is a very high-rated option. Otherwise, check out the JLab Talk Go Microphone for $40 with USB-C connectivity out of the box, no adaptor needed. 

For all of you gaming streamers out there, you’ll want to check out this ongoing price drop we have available on HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic now that is has returned to its all-time low at $50 shipped. Then hit up our reviews for the Epos B20 model, the Samson Q9U, our hands-on with the Movo UM700, and the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic

More on the Blue Yeti Nano USB Condenser Mic:

  • Yeti Nano features two custom microphone capsules tuned to give your voice and audios exceptional presence and detail, for pro recordings and streamings with legendary Blue broadcast sound quality
  • Elevate your podcasting, video or game streaming to the professional level with the compact Yeti Nano, providing the production value you deserve so you’ll be heard loud and clear every time
  • This USB microphone has dual pick-up patterns; cardioid for optimal direct mic recording and streaming, and omnidirectional for creating room-like conferencing or podcasting with more voices

