HyperX’s SoloCast USB mic upgrades your streaming setup with second discount to $50

Amazon is offering the HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone for $49.99 shipped. Today’s deal saves you $10 from its normal going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before. This microphone is perfect for upgrading your streaming setup’s audio quality, as it features plug-and-play technology with no driver install required. All you’ll have to do is plug in a USB cable and it’s ready to go. There’s a cardioid polar pattern that prioritizes the sound directly in front of the microphone, helping eliminate outside sounds. The tap-to-mute sensor with LED indicator makes it easy to turn the mic on and off, depending on what you need. It’s also compatible with a boom arm for when you’re ready to upgrade. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

On a tighter budget? The Amazon Basics Desktop Mini Condenser Microphone is worth considering picking up. Given that it costs $43, you’ll save a few bucks over today’s lead deal while also still giving you a similar function to the HyperX SoloCast above. Sure, it’s not made by HyperX, and you’ll lose out on features like tap-to-mute. But, in the end, if budget is your main purchasing factor, then Amazon has your back here.

Don’t forget about the other gaming gear we’re tracking on sale today. There’s the Elgato 4K60 S+ capture device at $340, which is within $8 of its all-time low that we’ve tracked previously. Plus, both RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 desktops are on sale from $1,800 today, making now a great time to upgrade your computer. 

More on the HyperX SoloCast Microphone:

Get quality audio recordings with this easy-to-use USB condenser microphone. The cardioid polar pattern prioritizes sound sources directly in front of the microphone. Simply tap the top of the mic to mute, and the signature LED indicator lets you immediately see whether or not you’re broadcasting. The easy-to-position stand swivels to support a variety of setups. You can even fit under a monitor if your setup is tight on space.

