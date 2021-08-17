Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro with 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display hits $310 (Reg. $499)

Lenovo via eBay Daily Deals is offering its Tab P11 Pro 128GB Android Tablet for $309.99 shipped. Down from $499, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro delivers an 11.5-inch 2K OLED Dolby Vision display that packs Dolby-enhanced audio making it great for on-the-go media consumption. It’s one of Lenovo’s thinnest and most powerful Android tablets to date, as well. You’ll find 128GB of built-in storage here, too. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

On a tighter budget? Consider the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus on Amazon instead. Given that it costs $150 instead of $190+, you’re saving at least $40 here. It packs 32GB of internal storage, 2GB of RAM, and a 10.3-inch FHD display. Sure, it’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but with your savings, you’d be able to pick up a Fire 7 and have a few tablets for the price of one.

Don’t forget that Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch M1 iPad Pros are now $100 off. These tablets pack plenty of processing power and Apple’s latest technology all around. Deals start at $1,399, depending on the model you get, so be sure to check out Justin’s coverage to find out if this is the tablet for you.

More on the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Tablet:

Tap into non-stop entertainment with one of Lenovo’s thinnest and most powerful Android tablets. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro’s vivid 2K display and Dolby®-enhanced audio makes it a portable screening room. And the Tab P11 Pro doubles as a great productivity device—options like the responsive keyboard* and Lenovo Precision Pen 2* let you do more than ever while on the go.

