Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros with M1 chip now $100 off, deals start from $1,399

Amazon is now offering the 2021 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB in Silver for $1,399 shipped. You’ll also find the 1TB Wi-Fi + Cellular model at $100 off for a total of $1,599 shipped. This is matching the best price yet at $100 off the going rate and just $1 less than the price drop we tracked on the lighter capacity models earlier this month, all of which are still live right here.  

Apple’s latest iPad Pro lands with its new M1 chip you’ll find in the MacBook Pro we spotted on sale today. The 11-inch Liquid Retina display is joined by Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and you can read about the expected new iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 coming as early as next month right here. More below. 

If you’re going to investing in a high-end iPad Pro like this, it is probably a good idea to at least get some kind of protection for it, even if it’s just as a little extra padding when on-the-go. Something like this affordable $10 MoKo case might be just what you need to avoid some of those annoying bumps and dents or just to keep things safe until you find your ideal case. 

Here’s today’s $199 price drop on the M1 MacBook Pro and yesterday’s solid deal on Apple’s pro-model AirPods down at $180 shipped. You’ll also want to browse through the latest Satechi sitewide back to school sale with deep deals on the brand’s gorgeous Apple accessories and our latest Amazon Anker roundup from $16

More on the new M1 Apple iPad Pro:

  • Apple M1 chip for next-level performance
  • Stunning 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color
  • TrueDepth camera system featuring Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage
  • 12MP Wide camera, 10MP Ultra Wide camera, and LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR
  • Stay connected with ultrafast Wi-Fi

