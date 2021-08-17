Nordstrom Rack’s North Face Sale takes up to 65% off jackets, vests, pants, more

-
65% off from $22

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s North Face Flash Sale takes up to 65% off jackets, vests, pants, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $89 or more. A standout from this sale is the Sierra Peak Down Jacket for men that’s currently marked down to $127 and originally sold for $249. This style is highly-packable, lightweight, waterproof, and great for layering. It’s also machine washable to stay looking nice for years and has large zippered pockets to store essentials. It can be styled with business, casual or workout wear alike and will become a go-to in your wardrobe during cool weather. Be sure to head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Backcountry offers up to 50% off top brands including The North Face, Patagonia, and more.

