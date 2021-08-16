Backcountry takes up to 50% off North Face, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, more

Backcountry adds new markdowns to its Semi-Annual Sale that’s offering up to 50% off. Prices are as marked. During this sale you can find deals on Patagonia, North Face, Prana, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, and many more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the North Face Grays Vest for men that’s currently marked down to $65 and originally sold for $109. This waterproof style is lightweight and highly-packable, making it perfect to travel with. With fall quickly approaching, this is a fantastic style to layer and it can be dressed up or down seamlessly. Plus, the all-black coloring is highly versatile. Head below the jump to find additional deals today or you can check our our fashion guide here with even more sales from top brands.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

