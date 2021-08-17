Samsung’s 85-inch Google Assistant 4K Smart TV hits Amazon low at $1,798 ($400+ off), more

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 85-Inch Class Crystal UHD 4K UHD Smart TV (2021 Model) for $1,797.99 shipped. Regularly up to $2,200 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $1,800, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find for the giant 85-inch 4K TV. The Crystal 4K Processor is joined by HDR support and built-in Google Assistant/Alexa voice commands alongside the Motion Xcelerator that ensures “movies, sports and games are smooth and crisp with minimized motion blur.” Direct access to thousands of apps and all of your streaming services is complimented by three HDMI jacks, two USB ports, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,000 Amazon customers. More 4K TV deals below. 

Today’s lead deal is easily among the most affordable 85-inch 4K TVs out there, especially from one of the big brands. However, it might be worth taking a look at the Hisense 85-Inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $1,700 shipped instead. This one will save you nearly $100 more than today’s featured offer and still provide a similar experience with Google Assistant built-in and access to your streaming services. Be sure to check out some of the ongoing 4K TV deals below:

More 4K TV deals:

LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

More on the Samsung 85-Inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV:

Step up to the world of Crystal UHD from Samsung. Elevated color and clarity offer you a picture that has to be seen to be believed. Add in smart features that make watching TV even easier, and you have a TV that is essential. Immerse yourself in lifelike pictures with millions of shades of color unleashed by next-level UHD with Dynamic Crystal technology. Go beyond Smart TV with next-gen apps, streaming services, advanced controls, voice assistances, and more. Easily access your compatible PC, laptop, and mobile content seamlessly on your TV.

