LG and Samsung 4K TV deals from $1,339 with up to $1,000 in savings (55- to 83-inches)

Echo and Optics (100% positive feedback from over 14,000 ratings) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the 2021 model 55-inch Samsung Neo Quantum QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,339 shipped. Regularly $1,600, this one is on sale for just under $1,500 at both Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s offer is the second best price we have ever tracked and that was a limited offer at about $39 less than our price right now. This is a 120Hz, 4K display with HDR support and all the modern fixings you would expect from a 2021 model in this price range. Alongside voice support via Alexa and Google Assistant, built-in Wi-Fi leaves thousands of apps and streaming services at your disposal alongside four HDMI inputs, a pair of USB jacks, Bluetooth, and more. Rated 4+ stars. More 4K TV deals and details below. 

LG C1 OLED Smart TVs:

LG A1 OLED Smart TVs:

We also still have great all-time low live on Sony’s 2021 BRAVIA 65-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart Google TV, plus even more in our home theater hub. There, you’ll find deals on Amazon’s Fire TV 4K with Alexa Voice Remote as well as coverage of the new LG Eclair sound bar with Dolby Atmos and the latest LG QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs

More on the Samsung Neo Quantum QLED 4K Smart TV:

The QN85A steps up your viewing experience with our most advanced 4K processor and new backlighting technology. These advanced-premium Samsung models feature a breakthrough matrix of Quantum Mini LEDs that focus light precisely where needed for ultra-high contrast. With the QN85A, our most advanced Samsung 4K TV processor powers Next-Gen Gaming capabilities, a new generation of apps, and sound that moves with the onscreen action.  And with HDR10+, colors are adjusted scene-by-scene to enhance what you watch

