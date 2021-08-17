Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go is back-to-school ready at new all-time low of $532 (24% off)

Office Depot is offering Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go i5/4GB/128GB for $531.99 shipped. Normally fetching around $700, that’s down a solid 24% to mark a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention. As one of the latest from Microsoft’s Surface lineup, the Surface Laptop Go brings the power of a quad-core i5 processor to a lightweight, durable design. You’ll get up to 13.5 hours of battery life here, so it’s great for working all day or studying all night, with processing speeds up to 3.6GHz. That’s all wrapped in a 12.4-inch FHD touchscreen display with Windows 10 OS, and a fingerprint scanner. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars, and you can dive into our launch coverage to get a closer look. Head below for more.

Not a huge fan of touchscreens? Then you can score a similar build with Acer’s Inspire 5 laptop for $368 instead. It’s powered by a quad-core Ryzen 3 processor with integrated Radeon Vega graphics, alongside 4GB of memory and 128GB of storage. And even if you can’t use it like a tablet, the Inspire 5 is decked our with extra goodies like onboard Alexa, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, and a 15.6-inch 1080p display. Over 33,000 Amazon customers seem satisfied with theirs, leaving an average of 4.6/5 stars.

Speaking of tablets, though, did you see the deal we’re tracking on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Pro? Sporting an 11.5-inch 2K OLED display with Dolby Vision, this sleek device is perfect for enjoying your favorite shows, streams, games, and more with 128GB of storage. Plus, you can score it for way less than our lead deal at a new all-time low of $310.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go features:

  • Sleek design and standout value. At just 2.44 lbs, it’s light, portable, and easy to keep by your side throughout the day.
  • Be productive, browse, and binge watch on the 12.4” PixelSense touchscreen display.*
  • Convenient security with Windows Hello sign-in, plus Fingerprint Power Button with Windows Hello and One Touch sign-in on select models.
  • Run your favorite apps and keep up on social media with a 10th Gen Intel Core Processor.
  • Show your best side on video calls, meetings, and virtual get-togethers with the built-in 720p HD camera.

