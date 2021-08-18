Amazon Chemical Guys car cleaning sale from $12.50: Kits, soaps, towels, more up to 36% off

We have now spotted a collection of Chemical Guys car cleaning products at up to 36% off via Amazon. There are still a few weeks left of summer and the warmer start of fall on the horizon to get outside and get the ride sparkling clean. With deals starting from $12.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, you’ll find just about anything you might need to clean the car both inside and out. From full on cleaning kits to individual products like detailer protectant, shampoos, leather cleaner, and more, you’ll find all of our top picks waiting down below.

Chemical Guys Amazon deals:

As part of today’s Gold Box Deals, you’ll also find the SHINE ARMOR Fortify Quick Coat Car Polish Spray on sale from $13.56 Prime shipped, or $12.20 with Subscribe & Save. Remember to cancel the sub after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Down from the usual $20 or so, this is a 32% price drop and a great addition to your new car cleaning kit. It “provides a waterless wash, coat and shine, all in one convenient product” and carries a 4+ star rating from over 60,000 Amazon customers.

Then go check out Amazon’s regularly $50 Echo Auto smart vehicle hub with Alexa while it’s down at $20 Prime shipped, along with the rest of the Amazon gear on sale right here.

More on the Chemical Guys 8-piece Car Cleaning Kit:

Beginners and professionals alike choose Chemical Guys, not only for the finest car care products, but the world class customer support and vast detailing knowledge. Chemical Guys is more than a brand – it’s a lifestyle with a worldwide following

Rinse away dirt and grime and add deep gloss and shine with the slick Mr. Pink car wash shampoo or choose Citrus Wash & Gloss for removing heavy duty stuck-on dirt, bugs, and grime

Hold mountains of foamy car wash suds in the Heavy Duty Detailing Bucket, and drop in a Dirt Trap car wash bucket insert to filter abrasive dirt and debris away from clean water and soap

