Amazon’s $50 Echo Auto smart vehicle hub with Alexa is now $20 Prime shipped

Amazon is now offering its Echo Auto smart vehicle hub for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly as much as $50, this is 60% off the list price and the lowest we can find. While we did see a rare offer on it last month for $15, that price drop was limited at best and was the lowest ever with other deals this year sitting in the $20 and $25 range. This is a simple way to add Alexa voice control to your driving experience, directly connected to your car’s speaker system via an aux input or Bluetooth. It even comes with a vent mount. Other features include eight microphones, far-field technology so Alexa can hear you over your music, quick access to streaming services, and the ability to turn your smartphone into a “driver-friendly display [to] see what’s playing and save time with easy-touch shortcuts to your favorite places, people, and content.” Rated 4+ stars from over 126,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Today’s Echo Auto deal is joined by a slew of Amazon gear deals we are tracking this week. We have already seen deals on just about all of the Amazon gear from smart home products and speakers to Kindle readers and more. You can browse through all of those price drops from the list below:

Some of today’s other highly deals include these Govee smart lighting discounts from $7, the first price drop on Case-Mate’s AirTag-ready dog tag collar, and Apple’s new 1TB 11-inch iPad Pros. Just be sure to check out the APC Gold Box for offers on battery backups, surge protectors, wall plugs, and more at up to 40% off from $12.

More on the Echo Auto:

Add Alexa to your car – Connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays through your car’s speakers via auxiliary input or your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection. Includes Vent Mount.

Designed for the road – With 8 microphones and far-field technology, Echo Auto can hear you over music, A/C, and road noise.

Go beyond radio – Voice control Echo Auto through the Alexa app to stream from Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and radio stations with TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

Just ask – Use your voice to play music, check the news, make calls, add to your to do-list, set reminders, pay for gas, and more.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!